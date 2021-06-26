Mexico: Eighteen Bullet-ridden Bodies Found After Suspected Drug Cartel Shootout

The bullet-ridden bodies of 18 people were discovered in northern Mexico after what appeared to have been a shootout between members of rival drug cartels. According to Associated Press, the bodies were found in a remote, rural area of the north-central state of Zacatecas. State security department spokeswoman Rocío Aguilar on June 25 said that there was evidence the deaths in the township of Valparaiso resulted from a confrontation between gunmen from the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels.

As per reports, Zacatecas, which was once dominated by the old Zetas cartel, is being flighted over by a dizzying number of cartels. Those jockeying for turf include the Sinaloa, Jalisco, Gulf and Northeast cartels as well as remnants of the Zetas who call themselves “Talibans”. The news of the gun battle came two days after the bodies of two abducted police officers were found hanging from an overpass in the Zacatecas state capital and seven people were discovered shot to death in a neighbouring city.

The policemen were reportedly officers from the neighbouring state of San Luis Potosi who had been reported missing earlier. AP reported that Drug cartels have hung the bodies of victims from overpasses before as a message to rivals or to authorities, but seldom do so with members of law enforcement.

Gun battle between drug gangs

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, police also found bullet-ridden bodies of four women and three men in the nearby city of Fresnillo. One man and a woman were even found wounded at the scene of the attack, along with five children who had not been harmed. As per reports, the deaths in Zacatecas also follow a flare-up in violence on the US-Mexico border where 19 people were killed last weekend.

Earlier this year, a raging gun battle between rival Mexican drug gangs also left eight people and dead and a string of burned-out armoured trucks littering a roadway. The officials said that burned bodies were found lying in or near the burned-out trucks, at least three of which had welded steel plates that served as improvised armour. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the gun battle was between two rival gangs, and that “many people” had been killed in the confrontation. The area has long been disputed between the Northeast cartel, a remnant of the old Zetas gang, and the Gulf cartel. The two cartels have often employed homemade armoured vehicles in the turf war, which has run for more than a decade.

(With inputs from AP)

