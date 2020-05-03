Mexico: Families Of COVID-19 Patients Protest In Ecatepec, Demand Updates

Hundreds of families, in Mexico, have resorted to protests as they demand news of their sick relatives who were admitted to hospitals after contacting coronavirus. Many of the distraught members are also asking for the corpses of their relatives. According to reports, multiple videos showing cadavers surfaced on social media recently, prompting these protests.

Read: New Mexico Takes More Drastic Measures Against Virus Hotspot

Video clips on social media

Amongst them was a video of Las Americas general hospital in Ecatepec which went viral. The clip showed several bagged bodies in stretchers, some packed in a room while others in against the courtyard wall. Another video that surfaced showed upset family members of an infected patient who had forced their way into the hospital. The clip showed them shouting in a crowded hallway as they demanded details of their relatives.

En Hospital General de Ecatepec Las Américas , familiares de paciente, entran a buscarlo, y descubren que falleció y encuentran los restos de otros fallecidos

Esto es un cuadro dantesco digno de un Apocalipsis, que tienen que decir @HLGatell y @lopezobrador_ ?

⚠️ Fuertes imágenes pic.twitter.com/ctA6X3n5R4 — Aprendiz de Brujo 💎(No Soy Periodista) (@JoseAntonioLo06) May 2, 2020

Read: Mexico's Economy Plunges Deeper Into Recession: Report

Read: Mexico Tells Towns, States: Stop Putting Up Virus Roadblocks

According to the country’s health ministry, Ecatepec, a working-class city outside Mexico City has recorded 407 confirmed cases of the virus and over 27 deaths. Meanwhile, after the protests emerged, the Mexican government asserted that coordination with funeral homes has been strengthened to speed up delivery of bodies and avoid the situation of pathology. Officials had also reportedly remarked that they were continuously working on increasing communications with families of those infected. However, the entrance to the hospital has been blocked in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

Mexico has reported a total of 22,088 positive cases and 2,061 fatalities as of now. A total of 13,447 have revered in the nation. Meanwhile, in Latin America, a total of 200,569 have been tested positive for the COVID-19 and 10,259 have been reported dead.

Read: 'Remain In Mexico' Asylum Hearings Suspended Until June 1

Read: New Mexico Takes More Drastic Measures Against Virus Hotspot

(Image credits: AP)