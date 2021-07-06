Mexico Government To Raffle Off House Belonging To Drug Lord Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán

A house from which most wanted drug peddler Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman had once fled, when security forces moved in to arrest him in 2014, will be raffled off. According to the Mexican government, El Chapo's house, which is in Culiacan in Sinaloa state, will be raffled off on September 15 this year. The national lottery officials said that the government payback consists of 248 different prizes in assets and also cash worth a total of 12.5 million dollars.

Drug peddler had fled from top security prison

The house has its significance as the drug peddler had a dramatic escape after he used a storm drain to evade a manhunt. However, he was captured in the city of Mazatlan, six days after he fled. Subsequently, he was shifted to top security prison in 2015, but again he fled from the jail, giving the police officers a tough time apprehending him after a year. He was extradited to the US in 2017, on numerous counts including the distribution of cocaine and raping girls as young as 13.

El Chapo's operation delivered hundreds of tons of narcotics from Mexico to US

Earlier, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tried to auction the properties of El Chapo and said that the money would be utilised in the field of education and other priorities. However, the plan did not pan out. According to the court filings, he executed several operations that account for the delivery of hundreds of tons of narcotics into the US.

Currently, facing a life sentence in US prison

It also revealed that El Guzman ran an operation that delivered hundreds of tons of narcotics into the United States and was behind multiple murders of those who crossed him, according to court filings. It also noted that EL Guzman was behind multiple murders of those who crossed him. Currently, Guzman was extradited to the US and was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in the year 2017, almost two years of his arrest from Mexico.

(Image Credit: AP)