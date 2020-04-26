Mexico: Human Rights Activist And His Son Killed In Southern State Of Guerrero

Mexican authorities have said on April 26 that a human rights monitor and his son were shot in country’s southern state of Guerrero. Jesus Memije, a worker at Human Rights Commission and his son were killed while on their way home in the municipality of Coyoca de Benitez on the Pacific coast on April 25, marking the fourth such slaying of a rights activist in Mexico. However, even though the state prosecutors have not yet provided further details of the entire incident, the commission has reportedly urged the investigators to focus on Memije’s work as an activist.

According to reports, the Guerrero has greater rates of violence led by organised crime groups in the country. Previously in 2020, three other human rights defenders were also slain. In April, another renowned activist from Manuel Olivares, an NGO, along with a reporter was threatened by the group that reportedly controls one of the mountain ranges and is self-proclaimed community police. However, the same group has been linked to various crimes in the country. The NGO, Olivares has been vigorously working in search of justice for several hundreds of people who had to flee their homes in the mountain ranges due to increasing violence.

Group violence increase in Mexico

According to an international news agency, even during a global health crisis such as the coronavirus outbreak, the violence by groups has increased in Mexico. The homicide rate has spiked in the month of March while the country is under lockdown to curb the further spread of deadly COVID-19 disease. According to the Mexican government, the killings have risen by 8.46 per cent from February to March.

In the month of February, 2,766 people were killed, while in March that number rose to 3,000. The country was under partial to full lockdown from mid-March. Meanwhile, since the coronavirus originated in China back in December 2019, Mexico has reported 13,842 cases of the disease and 1,305 deaths as of April 26.

