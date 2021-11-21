Mexico: In Veracruz, Officials Find 600 Migrants From 12 Countries Hidden In Two Trailers

Around 600 migrants were discovered in the back of two semi-trailers crossing Mexico on Friday in the state of Veracruz, as per the reports of BBC. The National Institute of Migration (INM) claimed in a statement that they spotted 145 women and 455 men in confined box vehicles on their way to the US border. Around 400 migrants were from Guatemala, while others come from Honduras, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, and Bangladesh in large numbers. El Salvador, Cuba, Venezuela, Ecuador, Ghana, India, and Cameroon make up the remaining 12 nations featured in the migrants' profiles.

According to the INM, they will determine whether to send the migrants back to their home countries or allow them to stay in Mexico through a regularisation procedure. In July, US Customs and Border Protection caught 2,12,672 persons attempting to enter the US-Mexico border, which is the greatest number of arrests at the border in two decades, according to BBC. Over 1 million migrants were apprehended at the border between October 2020 and June 2021.

Economic opportunity left many people in Central American countries to migrate

Storms, violence, corruption, food shortages, and a lack of economic opportunity have left many people in Central American countries like Honduras with little choice but to migrate. According to BBC, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) suggests that international migrants accounted for 2.6% of South America's total population in mid-2020.

During the North America Leaders' Summit in Washington on Thursday, the leaders of Mexico, the United States and Canada discussed immigration. Their post-meeting speeches were upbeat and hopeful, but they were short on specifics. The three countries agreed to expand legal migration pathways, such as by granting additional temporary worker visas. They also promised to increase migrant access to protective status and address the reasons for migration, but no specific figures or timetables were provided.

Security forces disbanded caravans since 2019

The migrant caravan now in Veracruz is the first to make significant progress in the last two years, as security forces have stopped and disbanded caravans since 2019. The Mexican authorities attempted to reduce the caravan's numbers by offering humanitarian permits as it proceeded north. Some migrants who got the documents say they were apprehended by authorities in the north and sent back to Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border.

(Inputs from AP News)

