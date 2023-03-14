Weeks after the high-profile kidnapping of four Americans brought the country's security crisis to the attention of the world, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador claimed that Mexico is a safer country than the United States.

“Mexico is safer than the United States. There is no issue with traveling safely through Mexico. That’s something the US citizens also know, just like our fellow Mexicans that live in the US,” he stated during his usual morning press conference, as reported by CNN.

Early in March, as the kidnapped Americans were travelling through the Mexican border city of Matamoros, they were ambushed by armed men who were allegedly affiliated with the Gulf cartel. A Mexican bystander and two of the Americans were killed in the incident.

Due to the possibility of cartel violence, the Texas Department of Public Safety advised residents on Friday to stay away from spring break travel to Mexico.

When asked about security in his country by a local reporter, Obrador mentioned the number of American tourists and expats who had recently flocked to famous beach locations and Mexico City to take advantage of the country's warmer climate and lower cost of living. Mexico receives billions in annual earnings from visitors from the US.

“US government alerts say that it’s safe to only travel [in the states of] Campeche and Yucatan. If that were the case, so many Americans wouldn’t be coming in to live in Mexico City and the rest of the country. In the past few years is when more Americans have come to live in Mexico. So, what’s happening? Why the paranoia?” reported by CNN.

The President of Mexico further asserted that "conservative US politicians are waging a campaign against Mexico because they don't want this nation to keep growing for the benefit of the Mexican people."

Mexico has some well-known tourist spots, but it is also known for kidnapping and human trafficking, especially in border regions. Mexico has one of the highest homicide rates in the world, and the nation has been plagued by a disappearances epidemic, with more than 100,000 Mexicans and migrants still unaccounted for.

Public trust in Mexican government authorities has also been damaged by accusations of corruption and inaction. A government study last year accused Mexico's military and police of being responsible for the infamous 2014 disappearance of 43 students.

Six of Mexico's 32 states, including the state of Tamaulipas in the northeast where Matamoros is situated, have "do not travel" advisories in place according to the US State Department. In 17 states, it advises Americans to "exercise increased vigilance" and "reconsider travel" to seven Mexico states. Detailed travel advisories for Mexico are also available from Canada and the UK.