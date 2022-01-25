Mexico: Journalist Lourdes Maldonado López Who Sought President's Help, Killed In Tijuana

Nearly three years after a senior journalist sought help from Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, she was killed brutally on Sunday. According to a report by the Associated Press, veteran journalist Lourdes Maldonado López was killed in the northern Mexico border city of Tijuana on Sunday late night. Notably, the murder that took place on January 23, was the second such killing of a journalist within a week and the third slaying within a month. Meanwhile, while speaking to the reporters hours after the news hit the headlines of national and international media outlets, President Andrés Manuel Obrador suggested that people must avoid jumping to conclusions. He ordered an investigation for the slain journalist who once sought his help.

According to a statement released from the Baja California state prosecutor’s office, the senior journalist was found fatally shot inside a car on January 23. As per the statement, the officers received a call at around 7 pm on Sunday. However, before reaching the spot, Maldonado was dead. It is worth mentioning this was not the first time she had faced a life threat due to her stories. According to an earlier report of the Associated Press, she faced a brutal attack while she was travelling in her car in April last year. It was then that authorities offered her municipal police protection and a panic button for emergencies. Earlier in 2019, she also sought help from President Obrador during a press conference.

President Obrador urges people not to jump to conclusions

Veteran journalist Lourdes Maldonado López had been locked in a years-long labour dispute with Jaime Bonilla-- who was elected governor of Baja California. However, earlier last year, Maldonado had announced she won her dispute with a media company that the former governor of Baja California owns. Notably, she won the case after struggling for nearly nine years. Amid mounting pressure, President Obrador, on Monday urged the people not to link the murder with the lawsuit that she won recently.

The President added that he will monitor the probe.

"You can’t automatically tie a labour lawsuit to a crime. It’s not responsible to rush to judgement, you have to wait," the President said. While answering a question about the help that she had sought in 2019, the President stated that he had helped her. However, he did not disclose how.

