Mexico: Judge Sentences Man Convicted Of Ordering 2017 Murder Of Prominent Journalist

A killer convinced in the 2017 murder case of prominent Mexcian journalist Miroslava Breach has been sentenced to 50 years of imprisonment, the state prosecutor's office announced on August 22 verdict. Juan Carlos Moreno, also known as "El Larry,” was the "intellectual author” behind the murder of Breach in March, a renowned journalist employed with a newspaper in Chihuahua city, Mexico. The journalist, one of the three killed then, had extensively reported on crimes linked with famous politicians in Chihuahua state. She reported for Norte de Ciudad Juarez and La Jornada, leading national newspapers, published out of Mexico City, according to reports.

Mexico, rated as one of the most dangerous countries for the journalists, globally, by the Reporters Without Borders watchdog delivered a singular judgment on August 22 for one of the deadliest crimes reported against countries’ media. In a statement, accessed by the local media, the prosecutors said that a 50-year sentence was a state set precedent for crimes against the ‘freedom of expression’ in Mexico. It added, the sentence for the longest pronounced for the crime.

She was a highly respected reporter, said Jan-Albert Hootsen, the group’s Mexico representative.

Alleged involvement of government officials

However, a non-governmental human rights organization, Propuesta Civica, called for further investigation to identify every person involved in the murder, including the alleged officials of the current government of Chihuahua, according to reports. It said that Moreno's sentence represented “important precedent” to halt crime against journalists in the “most violent” country for the press. The journalist was found shot dead in her car with wounds on her head on March 23, 2017, in Chihuahua state.

The situation really remains dire for Mexico, for the Mexican press, Carlos Lauria, Americas director at the CPJ said. It goes and comes in waves, but the reality is that especially for reporters working outside Mexico City, the levels of violence are unprecedented, he added.

As per reports, prosecutors in the trial called the murder as “done with premeditation”. Further, Breach was threatened with intimidating text messages and warnings, to infringe her freedom of speech and expression. The gunman accused in the case, Ramon Zavala, who shot Breach was murdered in 2017 by the unidentified criminals. United Nations and Agence France-Presse, a France based news agency, in 2018 held an award ceremony for journalists who risk their lives to cover human rights abuses in Mexico as a tribute to Breach. According to La Jornada's statement, Breach had worked for the paper for more than 15 years and the cardboard message was left at the crime scene that read, “for being a tattletale.” As many as 38 journalists have been killed in Mexico since 1992, AP confirmed, citing CPJ report. On March 19, columnist Ricardo Monlui was shot point-blank after he was returning home from a restaurant with his wife and son in Yanga, near the city of Cordoba in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

(Image Credit: AP)