Mexico: Local Chefs Create Longest 'torta' Sandwich At 74 Metres; Break World Record

Mexico city is known for its delicious sandwiches. Taking this love for sandwiches a step forward, Mexico city chefs prepared the world's longest “torta” sandwich with an array of fillings. The dish was prepared in just two minutes and nine seconds, as per a CGTN America report.

The world record was broken in the Venustiano Carranza neighbourhood during the 17th edition of the annual torta festival. Multiple cooks from various local food establishments and volunteers came together to create a 74-meter (242 feet) long sandwich, which weighed at least 800 kg (1763.7 pounds). The team aimed at breaking two local records during an event at the Torta Fair 2022.

World's longest torta sandwich

As per the media reports, the sandwich was divided into different sections. Each section had a distinct flavour based on the regional chefs who were involved in preparing it. As per CGNT America, Hector Hugo Gomez Ortiz, a sandwich maker who has been taking part in the event for the past 17 years, said he expected to beat both records this year that the local judge of the Mexico City Government can grant. After the event was finished, those watching could take a piece of the sandwich for 35 pesos (1.5 dollars), choosing from the traditional pork, beef, and chicken fillings, or picking a slice of exotic meat ranging from buffalo, crocodile, ostrich and venison.

(Image: Unsplash)