Mexico Metro Overpass Collapse Has 'nothing To Do With Austerity Drive': President Obrador

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on May 5 dismissed the link between his austerity drive and a metro line disaster that killed at least 24. As shattered families began burial of all the victims following the tragedy on Monday night (local time), Obrador rejected the suggestions from employers’ association Coparmex that the accident was connected to public spending cuts. On May 3, a section of elevated track collapsed in Mexico City bringing down a train full of passengers and then crashing down, leaving the entire nation shocked and devastated.

"The metro maintenance has a sufficient budget. It's authorized by Mexico City's legislative assembly. What does that have to do with austerity?" said the Mexican President, who is a left-wing populist, while also accusing Coparmex of being part of the conservative opposition.

As per the Associated Press report, the Mexico City Metro is reportedly among the world’s cheapest with tickets costing nearly 25 cents. However, the metro rail has recorded at least three serious accidents since its inauguration over two decades ago. In March 2020, a collision between two trains at Tacubaya station killed one passenger while leaving at least 41 injured. Back in 2015, a train did not stop on its time and crashed into another at Oceania station injuring 12 passengers. In another accident in 1975, at least 26 people were reportedly killed.

Investigation into Mexico City Metro collapse

Even though Mexican President has denied any link between austerity drive and Mexico City Metro collapse, an investigation is being carried out by the prosecutors and Norwegian company, DNV. As per the Bangkok Post report, the inquiry into the disaster could uncover more difficult questions for Obrador who has taken a pledge to tackle the deep-rooted corruption in the country. Following the Monday night incident, even the authorities are placed on the receiving end of severe backlash from one of the metro labour unions. The Union leaders have also accused the authorities of ignoring their early warnings about damage to the overpass that collapsed. "The workers are afraid, we have no guarantees," union leader Jesus Urban told the Milenio newspaper.

Image credits: AP