Mexico Arrests Seven Suspects In Mormon Family Massacre

Attorney general's office said that the authorities of Mexico have arrested seven suspects who are linked to last month's massacre of nine Mormon women and children in the country's north. According to the local media, a local police chief suspected of connections to organized crime was one of those taken into custody. Six children who were the victims had dual US-Mexican nationality and were shot dead on a rural road, which is a disputed region between drug cartels fighting over the famous trafficking routes to the United States.

READ: Act Before 'Bhasmasura Of Drugs' Converts State Into Ashes: Goa Congress Urges CM Sawant

Officials meet victims' families

The investigators claim that the cartel mistook the families for members of a rival gang, but their close aides reject the claim and said that they were targeted deliberately. The prosecutor's office issued a statement on Monday which said that three of the suspects were arrested on December 26 for organizing the crime and the charges against the other four perpetrators were not specified. The incident of November 4 took place between the states of Sonora and Chihuahua and pressure mounted on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government for lack of measures taken against brutal violence by drug cartels. Lopez Obrador met the victims' of the relatives to reassure them about the investigation. A second meeting between the families of victims and Mexican officials is expected soon.

READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay December 24 Update: Komolika Drugs Anurag

In a recent news, at least 14 people died after Mexican security forces engaged in an hour-long gun battle with suspected cartel gunmen in a Mexican town near the US border on December 1. Ten suspected drug cartel and four policemen were killed during the attack. The incident took place days after US President Donald Trump said in a statement that he will designate Mexican drug cartel groups as terrorist organisations giving rise to the tension between the two nations.

Clash between police, cartel gunmen

According to the government of the northern state of Coahuila, the clash between the police and the cartel gunmen occurred in the small town of Villa Union, about 65 kilometers southwest of the border city of Piedras Negras. Miguel Angel Riquelme, Governor of Coahuila informed the international media that the state police performed its duty and acted ‘decisively’ against the drug cartel gunmen. During the clash between both sides, four police officers lost their lives and six were reported injured. Riquelme further added that the fight went on for approximately 10 hours wherein 10 gunmen were killed and three suffered injuries.

READ: Amritsar: VHP And Bajrang Dal To Crackdown On Drug Menace Through ‘Drugs Free’ Initiative

READ: Mexico's Zapatistas Host 'Women Who Fight' Gathering