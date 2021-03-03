Mexico president holds virtual meet with Biden, discusses COVID, immigration

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on March 2, said that he had no differences with his American counterpart Joe Biden. His remarks came in the aftermath of their first virtual bilateral meet which focused on immigration, climate crisis and pandemic amongst other things. The ties between both North American nations deteriorated considerably under the Trump administration who explicitly called Mexicans ''Drug dealers, criminals, rapists."

In a statement, López Obrador characterised the meeting as “friendly, respectful and with a lot of emphasis on cooperation for development.” He said he didn't come away with a deal for the US to help Mexico obtain more COVID-19 vaccine, but said he wasn't denied either. He further said that a team from both, US and Mexico were exploring all possible results from vaccine trials. Meanwhile, the American leader stressed on US-Mexico ties recalling that of the 16 visits he made to Latin America as Vice President, four were to Mexico.

According to AP, the two sides following the meeting issued a joint statement pledging greater cooperation on addressing migration, the coronavirus pandemic, and climate change. The Mexican government in a separate statement added the two sides also agreed to crack down on migrant trafficking.

Telephonic conversation

Biden, just three days after taking office, held a detailed telephonic conversation with López Obrador. According to a readout of the telephonic conversation, both the leaders discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, particularly regional migration. Biden who had promised to address illegal immigration outlined his plan to reduce migration by addressing its cause, increasing resettlement capacity and lawful alternative pathways, improving border processes reversing the previous administration’s draconian immigration policies.

Last month, Biden also rescinded funding for the US-Mexico border wall, one of the most ambitious projects of his predecessor Donald Trump. In a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which was publically released by the White House, the newly minted President stressed upon his decision to block all the funding that was directed to the concrete wall. Although the latest move comes just as a formality as Biden had already blocked the construction of the wall, it indicates his resolve to undo Trump’s “draconian” policies.

