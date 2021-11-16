Mexico President Obrador Criticises US-imposed Sanctions On Cuba; Calls It 'inhumane'

The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, on Monday, slammed the economic blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba. Calling the impositions 'inhumane', president Obrador asserted that he is "against the blockade" and no one has the right to isolate and strangle the people. President Obrador was referring to the sanctions that were stepped up during the former US President Donald Trump's administration.

Calling for liberating Cuba from political isolation, he also said "you should not strangle Cubans for deciding to stay in Cuba," Xinhua reported, citing the President as saying during a press briefing. It is worth the mention here that the US-imposed sanctions against Cuba have remained for over half a century now, and were stepped up last year after Trump cancelled flights from the US to all Cuban airports except for Havana.

Dubbing the measures "backward", the Mexican president also said that countries must have the right to choose their system of government, "in keeping with the idiosyncrasy and history". Obrador's statement comes amid a call for fresh protests against the Cuban government by opposition and activists.

Cuba detains activists ahead of planned civic march

The planned rally for greater civil rights fell flat on Monday after Cuban state security forces blocked activists at their homes. The pro-democracy rallies against the communist regime to demand "greater political freedoms" fizzled after authorities refused to permit peaceful protest against the government. The government also ordered sporadic arrests and intimidation tactics in an attempt to silence the voice of the citizens.

Why are Cubans protesting?

The protest march comes months after the largest demonstrations against the Cuban government took place in July. The anti-government protests were triggered by a shortage of food, medicine and basic supplies. Additionally, lack of appropriate response to COVID-19 and repeated power cuts also forced Cubans to take to the streets. The Cuban government had responded to the marches with violence and crackdowns, arresting hundreds who still remain in jail. The government also pushed the country into an internet blackout preventing the flow of information and responses.

Image: AP