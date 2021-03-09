Mexico Prez Defends Rape-accused Obrador's Candidature For Governorship Despite Mass Rally

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on March 8 tried to focus attention on the high number of women in his cabinet instead of breaking an alliance with a governorship candidate accused of rape. Obrador has been engaged in verbal sparring matches in recent weeks with feminists after his Morena Party nominated a man who has been accused of rape as a candidate for the governorship of the southern state of Guerrero. According to Associated Press, Obrador said that half of the cabinet are women and added, “that was never seen before in Mexico”. His comments came after he had sought to deflect criticism of his support for Félix Salgado, who has been accused of rape by two women, though he has not been charged.

While speaking about Salgado’s case, the Mexican president said that the issue should be left up to voters in the southern state of Guerrero. Obrador even claimed that the issue is being brought up by his foes, “the conservatives”. While addressing the daily morning news, the president also added that all of a sudden, the conservatives are disguising themselves as feminists because they see it as an opportunity to attack him.

Women’s Day protest

Meanwhile, hundreds of women marched in Mexico City to mark Women’s Day, focusing the spotlight on López Obrador’s contradictions. The government, on the other hand, erected tall steel anti-riot barricades in front of the National Palace. The Mexican president said that the barriers were meant to protect buildings and monuments in the colonial-era downtown, however, activist didn’t accept that and quickly adorned the structures with flowers and the names of female murder victims.

The demonstration focused on the barricades erected on fronts of the National Palace where Obrador lives and works. The Mexican President himself once led protests in the same place. However, now he ordered the installation of the barricade and said that it was to prevent attacks with incendiary devices on the historic palace, something which occurred at a women’s march last year.

Obrador said, “The barricades were put up because the conservatives are very upset. They infiltrate all the movements to create provocations ... they were planning to vandalize the National Palace”.

The Mexican President further even went on to say that two women had been found with gasoline bombs at a workshop in an upscale Mexico City neighbourhood. He said that he was sure that the women were “put up to this”. Meanwhile, Mexican officials have estimated that there were almost 100 women’s marches throughout the country and some local and state authorities had also designated squads of female officers to provide security at the marches.

