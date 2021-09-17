Mexico Prez Urges US To End Sanctions Against Cuba, Says 'grudges Have To Be Left Behind'

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday, 16 September 2021, yet again appealed to the US to end sanctions against Cuba. While speaking at a televised Independence Day event attended by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and new US Ambassador Ken Salazar, Obrador urged the United States government to lift the blockade against Cuba. “Because no state has the right to subjugate another people, another country,” the Mexican President added.

Further, Obrador said, “Hopefully President Biden, who possesses sufficient political sensitivity, acts with nobility and puts an end to the policy of grievances against Cuba forever. … Grudges have to be left behind, [the United States] has to understand the new circumstances and seek reconciliation. It’s time for brotherhood, not confrontation”.

It is worth mentioning that according to Mexico News Daily, the Mexican President earlier this year had also called for an end to the US embargo as protests were taking place in the Caribbean island nation. Back in July, Obrador said that the entire country should be declared a World Heritage site for its “example of resistance” to the world. On Thursday, he praised Cuba’s defence of its revolution for 62 years.

He said, “We can agree with the Cuban Revolution and its government or not but to have resisted 62 years without subjugation is an undeniable historic feat”.

He added, “Consequently, I believe that the people of Cuba, for their fight in defence of the country’s sovereignty, deserve the prize of dignity”.

'Cuba will always remember Mexico's expressions of support'

During the same event, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, on the other hand, said that Cuba will always remember Mexico’s support during trying times. He said, “Cuba will always remember your expressions of support, your permanent call for the lifting of the embargo”. Díaz-Canel even went on to speak about the significant cultural exchange between Cuba and Mexico and noted that Fidel Castro, Ernesto “Che” Guevara and Cuban independence hero José Martí all spent time here.

The Cuban minister went on to acknowledge that the two nations have a sporting relationship built on a shared love for baseball and boxing. Díaz-Canel said that Mexican President’s invitation to attend the Independence Day celebrations “has an immeasurably greater value in times in which we are suffering the ravages of a multidimensional war, with a criminal blockade opportunistically intensified in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic”. He added that Cuba is also facing an aggressive campaign of hate, disinformation, manipulation and lies assembled on digital platforms.

However, he added, “Under the fire of this total war, the solidarity of Mexico with Cuba has awakened in our people greater admiration and the deepest gratitude,” he said. “… Viva México! Long live the friendship between Cuba and Mexico”.

(Image: AP)