Mexico Ready To 'open Its Doors To Julian Assange,' Will Ask Biden To Look Into Case

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday said that he would hold talks with the US President Joe Biden to address the case of 50 year old WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The request to extradite Assange to the US was approved by the British government on June 17. The former is wanted there on charges of espionage, and leak of trove of confidential military documents from Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

US authorities have wanted the Wikileaks founder on 18 counts, including a spying charge for making public US Army records and data on military operations which Washington says has caused national security concerns. A UK court had earlier overturned the verdict of Westminster Magistrate Court, which had halted the extradition order owing to concerns about Assange's mental health and conditions in United States prison.

Washington pledged not to hold the WikiLeaks' founder in a so-called "ADX" maximum-security prison in Colorado. UK's Home Office however confirmed that Priti Patel, the home secretary, had signed the extradition order of Assange for Washington. Notably, Assange has been for years trying to avoid a trial in the United States on the aforementioned charges.

'Mexico will open its doors..'

Mexico will open its doors to Assange if he were released, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told the state press on Tuesday. WikeLeaks’ founder is currently being held at the high-security Belmarsh Prison in the UK. Julian Assange is "the best journalist of our time", Obrador further iterated as he addressed a press conference. "I'm going to ask President Biden to address this issue … humanism must prevail," Obrador hailed Assange, acknowledging his work as he said that he will push for Assange's release during the meeting with Biden.

"He is the best journalist of our time in the world and has been very unfairly treated, worse than a criminal. This is an embarrassment to the world," Mexican leader said. The latter called the extradition a politically motivated assault on journalism. Mexican leader recently ditched US organized Summit of the Americas where he would have met Jie Biden. The event was held in Los Angeles but Mexican head of state did not attend protesting against the White House's exclusion of the Cuban, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan governments.