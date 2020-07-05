COVID-19: Mexico Surpasses France In Death Toll, Becomes Fifth-hardest Hit Country

With a record spike on July 4, Mexico overtook France with the world’s fifth-highest death toll, recording a total of 30,000 Covid-19 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic started. An additional 523 coronavirus deaths were registered by Mexican health officials later, surging the nation’s fatalities to 30,366. Over 6,914 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours. Mexico’s total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus were put at 252,165, the world’s eighth highest caseload, according to a global tally.

While the officials allowed a partial reopening of downtown past this week, at least 200 street vendors protested and blocked several major avenues in downtown Mexico City appealing to the government to be allowed to resume business, as per local reports. Mexico barred the informal commerce in March over safety regulations. Downtown, usually crowded with the vendors was also prohibited to carry out business as usual to stem the assembly of people that could lead to the potential spread of the coronavirus. In a press conference, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said that the decision would be reconsidered once Mexico managed to bring the COVID-19 cases down. However, the vendors brandished the signs and chanted slogans claiming they could no longer bear the lockdown.

We planned it together, we tried it and it got out of control—Mexico City mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum .

Curfew at northern border state of Nuevo Leon

Mexico’s planned re-opening, due to the sudden surge in the cases, has been stalled and a curfew was announced at the northern border state of Nuevo Leon, home to the city of Monterrey, from 10 pm to 5 am on weekends, according to media reports. As Mexico shared the border with the US, several border states announced that they would establish temperature checks for visitors coming from the US, while the border to Arizona is being considered to be sealed with the sharp rise in an outbreak in the US state. Due to a lack of sanitary measures, the Mexico City government announced last week that it will re-close some of the streets and businesses allowed to open during the week.

