Mexico: Referendum On Trying Ex-presidents Falls Short Of Voters; Fails To Cross Threshold

A referendum in Mexico asking whether ex-officials should be tried for any illegal acts has attracted only a fraction of the voters needed to make it binding. A referendum in Mexico on Sunday cost the country about $25 million but drew only a fraction of the voters needed to make it binding. According to the National Electoral Institute, around ninety per cent of those who participated in the voting exercise has decided to vote in favour of the question asked in the referendum. The institute said only seven per cent of the eligible candidate turned out to vote, it has kept a threshold of 40 per cent to make the referendum eligible to convert into a law. According to a report by AP, the referendum cost the country about $25 million.

Experts criticise Mexico's referendum

Criticising the referendum, experts noted that Mexico has no formal amnesty for former leaders, and there is nothing in current law saying they can’t be brought to justice. However, a 60-year-old voter who had been standing in a queue since midmorning at a polling station in the middle-class San Rafael neighbourhood said, "A lot of people have fallen for the propaganda of why go out and vote, nothing is going to change. But if we don’t end impunity, we'll never end corruption." Further, he called the referendum "a historic chance for Mexico to get justice."

Some Mexican prefer playing with daughter in a park rather than voting

Meanwhile, a 43-old man who preferred to take his daughter to a park rather than participating in the referendum said, "This is a farce. This is pure cynicism, an act that is only being used to increase the president’s popularity." Meanwhile, a political analyst, Jose Antonio Crespo associated with Mexico’s Center for Economic Research and Training, called the referendum strictly an exercise in politics and media exposure. “The question isn't whether the 'yes' option will win, we know that 90 per cent or more will vote yes,” said Crespo.

“The question is, how many people will go out to vote? A lot of us don’t want to be used in manipulation," said the political expert. "It will be an indicator of how many people still support Lopez Obrador, of how much capacity he has to mobilize people.

