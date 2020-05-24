Mexico Reports 3,329 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Single-day Toll

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Mexico has once again reported its highest daily increase in positive coronavirus cases. According to reports, the Ministry of Health reported 3,329 coronavirus cases on May 24 taking its tally to 65,856 total coronavirus cases. This latest spike was the second time in three days that Mexico reported its highest daily increase.

As per reports, Mexico also reported 190 deaths on May 24, the new coronavirus deaths took the country’s death toll to 7,179. This week has been the worst for Mexico in terms of an increase in virus infections and death. The coronavirus related deaths that have occurred in Mexico over the past week account for nearly one-third of the total reported death toll. The coronavirus has now claimed 342,167 lives worldwide as of May 24. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has infected at least 5,314,625 people.

Easing lockdown

According to reports, Mexico City, one of the world's largest cities and the epicentre of the country's coronavirus epidemic, will begin a gradual reopening June 1. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum called on the city's 9 million residents to continue taking social distancing measures through June 15 but said some sectors of the economy would be allowed to resume operations from June 1 onwards.

Read: Mexico: Mammoth Bones And Human Burials Found Near Construction Site Of New Airport

Read: Two Flights Carrying 189 Mexican Nationals From US Land In Mexico

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum’s plan for the gradual reopening of the city includes industries like construction that had been approved by the federal government and also additions like bicycle sales and beer production. The mayor said bike shops are being exempted because she wants to promote bicycle use as a way to help improve the health of city residents. As elsewhere around the world, Mexico's COVID-19 dead have included a high percentage of people suffering from ailments such as diabetes and obesity.

(Image Credit: AP)

Read: Mexico Reduces Lockdown Amid A Record In Deaths

Read: Magnitude-6.1 Earthquake Hits In Ocean West Of Mexico