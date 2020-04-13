Mexico Reports 442 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 4,600

The Mexican health officials reported a spike in confirmed coronavirus cases on April 12. According to an international media outlet, with 442 new COVID-19 cases, the country’s total surpassed 4,600. The officials also reported 23 new deaths, taking the toll to 296 deaths.

As the deadly coronavirus is rapidly spreading, Mexican Deputy Health Minister, Hugo Lopez-Gatell reportedly said last week, the country might have had 26,500 people infected. However, he also said that many people who are infected likely did not have symptoms or were not diagnosed. Although the country has declared a shutdown, the authorities have also recommended people with non-urgent symptoms to simply isolate themselves.

READ: Mexico City Seeks To Help Homeless In Pandemic

According to reports, the country has tested relatively few people, only about 16,700 tests have been done so far. However, in a bid to combat coronavirus pandemic, the Mexico City government is also sending out teams to help the homeless during the shutdown. While speaking to an international media outlet, Almudena Ocejo, who is Mexico city’s secretary of Social inclusion and Welfare, said that the city program aims to keep people off the street, while also allowing them to survive at home.

As per reports, the city’s main shelter has nearly 700- bed capacity. Ocejo reportedly said that she is also seeing increased willingness among the homeless to go to shelters since the health emergency was declared and social distancing measures were imposed in March. Furthermore, the city also has set up a WhatsApp message group for city residents to report homeless people who might need help.

READ: Young Infected Doctors At Mexico Public Hospital Demand Help

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 114,000 lives worldwide as of April 13. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 1.8 million people. Out of the total infections, more than 423,000 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

(Image source: AP)

READ: Horse Trainer Faces Stiff Fines, Suspension In New Mexico

READ: Mexico Closes US Owned Plant For Refusal To Sell Ventilators

