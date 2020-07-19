Mexico Reports 7,615 New Coronavirus Cases, Nationwide Toll Soars To 338,913

On July 18, Mexico’s Health Ministry posted a record for new Covid-19 cases reported on a single day. According to the Health Ministry data 7,615 new cases have been reported, taking the toll to 338,913. The ministry also reported 578 new deaths, taking the toll to 38,888 deaths.

'Country must not let down its guard'

The government claimed that the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. Jose Luis Alomia, the Mexican government’s head of epidemiology, said in a news conference that the country must not let down its guard. He said, “We expect to have a long epidemic, so we have to change personal habits and protect ourselves from risk”.

Read: Record Single-day Spike Of 38,902 COVID-19 Cases In Country, 6,77,422 People Recover

WHO has also reported a record increase in cases for the second day. The United States tops the list of Covid-19 cases with Brazil right behind it. The biggest increases were seen in the United States, Brazil, South Africa and India. On July 17, the total global coronavirus cases surpassed 14 million, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease which has taken the lives of 600,000 people in seven months. The surge means that about 1 million cases were reported in 100 hours.

Read: Scientists Identify Six 'types' Of Symptom Clusters In Coronavirus Patients

Also Read: US Records 60,207 New Coronavirus Cases And 832 Deaths In 24 Hours

(Image credit: AP)