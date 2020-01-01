Mexico: Sixteen Inmates Killed In Fight In Cieneguillas Prison

In a prison fight in the northern Mexican state of Zacatecas, about sixteen inmates were killed and five wounded on December 31, told the authorities to the media. The state government said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening that the fight broke out around 2:30 PM on December 31 afternoon at the Regional Center for Social Reintegration in the town of Cieneguillas, located on the western flank of state capital Zacatecas. The incident is one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the country’s troubled penal system since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took power.

Read: Mexico City Hails 2020 With Music, Not Fireworks

Inmate arrested with firearm, more weapons ceased

The police have reportedly arrested an inmate with a firearm, and three more guns were found in the prison, as well as various knives. Following the incident, a probe has been launched to determine those responsible for the fight, according to the government statement. Moreover, security will be beefed up following the rise in prison fights in the state, they added.

Read: Mexico Arrests Seven Suspects In Mormon Family Massacre

Prison fight killed 28 in Acapulco

Mexico has a history of prison violence. At least 28 inmates were killed when a brutal fight broke out in a prison in the Mexican Pacific resort of Acapulco in 2017. Acapulco is one of Mexico's most lawless states and a center of opium poppy production that has been a major concern to US officials. A state security official told the media that the fight broke out between rival gangs in the maximum-security wing of the prison. Bodies were discovered throughout the wing, including inside and just outside the kitchen, as well as the area for conjugal visits, he said. A law enforcement official informed the media that four bodies were decapitated.

Read: Mexico And Bolivia React To Expulsions

Homicide surge in Mexico

While the President of Mexico, Lopez Obrador who came to power in 2018 pledged to reduce record levels of violence, the incident is the latest blow. According to the latest data, in 2019, Mexico was on track to surpass the previous year’s total of homicides. Mexican Secretariat of Public Security reported a total of 127 people killed on December 1.

Read: Mexico's Zapatistas Host 'Women Who Fight' Gathering

(With inputs from agencies)

Read: Mexico City's Chapultepec Zoo Welcomes Second Baby Giraffe Of The Year

