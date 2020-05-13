Mexico: Spokesman for Foreign Secretary tests positive for COVID-19

The spokesman for Mexico's Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, Velasco Álvarez has tested positive for COVID-19 on May 12. This comes after coronavirus has infected some of the top diplomats in the world including US Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary and Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman. Meanwhile, the Mexican diplomat Velasco Álvarez took to Twitter to announce his condition confirming that he had tested positive and would stay at me while remotely conducting his duty.

Mexico to reopen businesses

Meanwhile, Mexico’s top advisory body on the coronavirus pandemic announced that it has issued guidelines that would allow for the re-opening of businesses including construction, mining, and car and truck manufacturing. The General Health Council said on May 12 that following a meeting it had decided to classify those industries as “essential activities” that are allowed to continue working during a lock-down aimed at fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The council did not set a timeline for when the reopening would begin. But it said that by June 1, a ‘stoplight’ system should be in place to tell local populations what activities are allowed. The council also said that restrictions on schools and businesses should be lifted in townships that have no cases of COVID-19 and whose neighbouring townships also have no cases.

Read: Doctor In Mexico Among The Providers Who Are First Line Of Defense

Read: Mexico Teen Finds $135k Cash In A Bag Next To ATM, Returns It To Police

According to reports, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is set to announce a plan for the “gradual” resumption of economic activities Wednesday. Mexico has been under pressure from U.S. officials to reopen auto plants because, without them, integrated supply chains would make it hard for plants in the U.S. and Canada to reopen. As of now, the North American nation has reported 38,324 positive cases and 3,926 fatalities due to coronavirus. On May 13, the nation reported 1,997 new cases and 353 new deaths. Total of 25,935 people has recovered.

Read: Mexico To Reopen Construction, Mining, Auto Manufacturing

Read: Mexico Pharmacies: Face Masks Found In Trash Being Re-sold

Image credits: Twitter/ r_velascoa