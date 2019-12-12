Mexico: Subway Employee Robs Store To Teach Her Colleague A Lesson, Gets Arrested

An employee of New Mexico Subway sandwich shop is facing a robbery charge after she robbed the place to teach a lesson to her colleague. She and her accomplice were arrested following reports of a robbery in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Marin threatened the employees

Lorena Ariana Marin, 22, and her alleged accomplice Angelo Rey Espinosa, 19, were arrested late on Monday night. The Police said that Espinosa allegedly stood by while Marin verbally and physically threatened the employees after hopping behind the counter. They ushered the employees to the back of the store, but one employee ran to her car and got away.

Marin, in her defence, told the officers that she committed the robbery to teach one of the employees a lesson about what could happen late at night in that part of town. No attorney was listed for either suspect. They are being held without bail at the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

Subway is a privately held American restaurant franchise that primarily sells submarine sandwiches and salads. It is one of the fastest-growing franchises in the world and as of October 2019, it had 41,512 locations in more than 100 countries. More than half its locations are in the United States. It also is the largest single-brand restaurant chain, and the largest restaurant operator, in the world.

