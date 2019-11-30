Mexico Warns Will Not Allow US To Conduct Cross-border Armed Operations

President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a statement that Mexico will not permit US armed operations against the terrorist Mexico drug cartel groups in its territory. The statement came on November 29, in response to the statement given by US President Donald Trump that he will declare Mexico drug cartels as terrorist groups.

'Armed foreigners cannot intervene in our territory'

Lopez Obrador said in the statement, “We are not going to allow that armed people act in our territory. Armed foreigners cannot intervene in our territory. We will not allow that,”

United States President Donald Trump, in an interview, aired on November 26, said that he will officially designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups. Speaking to conservative media personality Bill O'Reilly, Trump said that the administration has been working on it for the last 90 days saying “designation is not that easy.

A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing. If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

Trump was furious after an attack on US citizens in Mexico, travelling through a remote area of northern Mexico, led to the death of three women and six children on November 4. The US President called “wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth”. The incident led to Mormon families fleeing Mexico to escape the violent attacks.

Soon after the interview was aired, Mexico’s foreign ministry issued a statement saying it contacted US authorities to understand the meaning and scope of the remarks. Ministry also said that the Foreign Secretary will contact Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss the ‘very important issue for the bilateral agenda’. The foreign ministry confirmed that it will seek a high-level meeting as soon as possible to present Mexico’s position.

