Mexico Woman Hailed As 'hero' After Turning Pick-up Truck Into Portable Classroom

In a recent Twitter post, Harsh Goenka shared a heartwarming story of a “wonder woman” from Mexico who turned her pick-up truck into a portable classroom.

Mexico

In a recent Twitter post, industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a heartwarming story of a “wonder woman” who turned her pick-up truck into a portable classroom so that she could teach children amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Goenka shared a picture of the woman teaching a kid in her portable truck classroom and wrote, “Success is about the difference you make in people’s lives”. He also informed that the Mexican woman drives two hours a day to teach kids with autism who don’t have books or access to the internet. 

According to DailyMail, the woman, identified as Nay, is an elementary school teacher in Apaseo el Alto, Guanajuato. In the image, Nay sits in the back of a red pickup truck, wearing a mask. She has a small table and chairs set up, and a single student. She can be seen going over an assignment with her student. 

While speaking to the media outlet, Nay explained that she works at a regular school with students who have disabilities and is always thinking about how to improve as a teacher. She revealed that on the day the picture was taken, she was performing an evaluation to really know how the pandemic was affecting the students’ learning since they the most vulnerable. She also said that she wanted to know how the kids feel because the unprecedented pandemic has not been easy for anyone. Nay maintained safety measures too, not just wearing masks but also constantly cleaning the table and providing hand sanitiser to the kids when they one the truck and left. 

Netizens say ‘Hats off to the wonder woman’ 

Meanwhile, Goenka’s post has garnered thousands of likes and comments. It has left netizens heart warmed as they even wrote, “Shout out to all those who go the extra mile to help those in need. This is exactly what humanity is all about, something we should all learn from one another”. One user said, “Teachers DESERVE TO BE PAID WAY MORE THAN THEY ARE PAID”. Another added, “They spend more time with other people’s children than the children spend with their own families”. Another pointed out why it was especially sweet that this teacher is doing so much for her special education students.

