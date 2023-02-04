Mexico Zoo Director Accused Of Killing And Cooking Four Goats For New Year Eve's Party

A former director of a Mexican Zoo named José Rubén Nava has been fired for allegedly killing and cooking four pygmy goats for a New Year's eve party. These allegations were made by Wild Life Department director Fernando Ruiz who alleged that the former director of the Zoochilpan Zoo in South Mexico's Chilpancingo ordered the killing for a barbeque party last year. Ruiz said that this has put the health of the consumers at risk as the goats were not suitable for human consumption, Daily Mail reported. Nava, on the other hand, defended himself saying that the goats were not from the zoo. He was fired from his post on January 12 after a deer was found dead under his watch.

According to CNN, Ruiz revealed that there were five females and five males of the pygmy goats, and four of the males were killed for consumption.

'The goats were not from the zoo': Accused defends himself

In his defense, Nava said that he cooked goats at the party but that does not mean they belonged to the zoo. Apart from the missing goats, the Wild Life Department also found that a zebra was traded for some deer whose whereabouts are unknown and revealed that Nava allegedly sold four Watusi cows for about $3,480 without reporting the money to the zoo. He is also said to have sold nine Barbary sheep for $2,900 and that a Jaguar and 10 snakes also allegedly went missing under his watch.