Mexico's COVID-19 Deaths 60% Higher Than Confirmed Toll, As Per Revised Govt Data

Mexico on Monday revised its COVID-19 death toll, increasing the tally by nearly 60 percent and surpassing Brazil with the world’s second-highest fatalities. The grim figures were revised to 321,000 from the previously confirmed death toll of 201,429, the health authorities confirmed, according to sources of AP. As of Monday, the hospitals in Mexico were on the brink of collapse due to the onslaught of the covid-positive patients. Several were reported dead due to chest distress and other covid related health complications at homes withot access to testing.

On Saturday, last week, the Mexican government ramped up the fatalities “quietly” adding an additional 26,772 confirmed deaths. Even as Mexico has a relatively smaller population, its death toll surpassed Brazil’s tally of 312,299, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Earlier, the public health analysts had warned that Mexico’s fatalities were much higher and under-reported as the country’s healthcare systems were overwhelmed with a flood of patients, exhausting the intensive care beds' capacity. The authorities had alleged that the ICU deaths and post-hospitalization fatalities had remained uncounted in the data. The new tally was revised after the Mexican government’s analysis of the death certificates.

Deaths in Mexico jumped by 75,000

As per the new tally, the deaths in Mexico jumped by 75,000 in just about a month and a half in December last year from the total grim milestone of 220,000. The government’s review of death certificates found 70.5 percent of the COVID-19 related excess deaths, which is calculated by comparing fatalities that occurred a year ago and those that are expected based on the previous year’s data. “More than 400,000 Mexicans have died, above the average for previous years, probably the highest figure in the world,” Former President Felipe Calderón wrote on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, as of March 28, Brazil’s hospitals were on the verge of collapse from the variant-related mounting caseload and the uncontrollable surge in the rate of hospitalization. The Latin American nation was now recording more new cases and deaths per day than any other country in the world. Based on the Brazilian government data, the country was facing a staggering scenario of more deaths among the younger population, aged below 30, and the cases were doubling since the month of January. Brazil recorded nearly 4,150 fatalities from the virus in March as cases increased at a pace double the national average of 316 percent.