MH370: Malaysian Minister Says New Search Ops May Be Considered If 'credible' Info Emerges

Malaysia would explore additional search efforts for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 (MH370/MAS370) if "new and credible" evidence regarding its position surfaces, according to the country's Transport Minister Anthony Loke, as reported by MalayMail. The minister's announcement comes ahead of the ninth anniversary of the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in 2014. He also expressed condolences to the families of those aboard the Malaysia Airlines aircraft that went missing without a trace.

"As transport minister, I will not summarily close the book on this tragedy," MalayMail quotes Anthony Loke as saying. "I reiterate the government of Malaysia's position that due consideration will be given to future search operations should there be new and credible information on the potential location of the aircraft's final resting place," he added.

'no-cure, no-fee' as Malaysia halted search operations for flight MH370

On March 8, 2014, MH370 was cruising from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing when it went missing over the South China Sea. Despite a multi-year international search, the jet and its 239 (227 passengers and 12 crew) people have yet to be located. Underwater searches for the aircraft in the Indian Ocean had spanned 120,000 square kilometres and cost over AUD200 million (RM605 million) before being halted permanently in January 2017 after Malaysia accepted a "no-cure, no-fee" offer from American exploration firm Ocean Infinity in 2018.

When the three-month search was called off in May 2018, it had explored 112,000 square kilometres north of the initial target region with no fresh discoveries. In July 2018, an official 495-page assessment claimed that MH370 was deliberately diverted off course by an unknown individual or persons. That was the most costly search operation in aviation history.

Grace Subathirai Nathan urged for the hunt for all those who lost loved ones to restart at the ninth Annual MH370 Remembrance Event 2023 on Facebook, as reported by MalayMail. Grace, who is hosting the event, requested closure for the families, some of whom had not even been born at the time of the tragedy.

'It should not be left a mystery forever,' says family member of one of the passengers

“So much has happened in nine years. There was an unborn baby as a next of kin was expecting when the plane disappeared. That baby is now going to school and is in Standard One or Two, that’s how much time has passed," Grace said.

She further said: “I was a student at the time and now am a mother. Others are grandparents, husbands but what we’ve always said is MH370 is not history, it’s the future. If we don’t know what happened to MH370, we cannot prevent it from happening again. Today it’s us, tomorrow it could be anyone who boards a plane and that should be prevented at all costs. This is not a mystery that should be left a mystery forever, it is just not acceptable.”

(With ANI Inputs)