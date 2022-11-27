Michelle Obama Pens Love Note For Barack As She Opens Up About Complexities Of Marriage

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and poured her heart out in a note dedicated to her marriage with Barack Obama. Calling the former US president her “home,” she revealed that their relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs.

“As an adult, I’ve lived in a number of places, but as far as I’m concerned, I’ve only ever had one real home. My home is my family. My home is Barack. But here’s the thing—our marriage has never been perfectly 50-50. One of us is always needing more or giving more,” she wrote.

The lengthy note was written alongside a collage of four photobooth images that display the erstwhile presidential pair embracing one another. The Instagram post, uploaded a day ago, has garnered over 4.3 million likes and more than 36,000 comments so far. Reacting to it, one Instagram user wrote, “Marriage is not 50 50- it’s 100/100!!!” Another user added, “This is so necessary, so important….especially coming from a strong black woman we look up to for leadership and love.”

Michelle Obama shares tips on sustaining a marriage

Through the post, the 58-year-old revealed her response when she is questioned about her marriage. “You have to prepare yourself for long stretches of discord and discomfort. You have to learn how to make real compromises in the way you’ve lived as an individual. Glamorizing a relationship while you’re dating will lead you straight to difficulty once you’re married. You can’t paper over problems when you’re living with someone day in and day out,” she wrote.

Addressing her followers on the platform, Michelle Obama, who recently released her new book ‘The Light We Carry’, shared some relationship-based questions that one can ask to introspect. “What are you trying to get out of this relationship? Have you truly thought it through? Do you want a wedding or do you want a lifelong partnership? Those are two very different things. Together, you are answering the question: Who are we and who do we want to be?” she wrote, while urging her followers to share their advice on marriage.