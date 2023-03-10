Micronesia President Accuses China Of Bribery, Direct Threats Over Taiwan; Beijing Reacts

In a scathing letter obtained by CNN, the outgoing president of Micronesia, David Panuelo, has accused China of waging "political warfare" in the Pacific and urged for the dissolution of diplomatic ties with Beijing. Panuelo alleges that China is making preparations to invade Taiwan and has resorted to bribery, political interference, and "direct threats" to ensure that the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) remains neutral in the event of war. China, however, has dismissed the contents of the letter as "smears and accusations." Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasised that China has always respected the right of Micronesia to choose its own development path, based on its unique circumstances.

Panuelo, a vocal critic of China's actions in the Pacific, has disclosed that he had contemplated shifting diplomatic recognition to Taiwan. “China is seeking to ensure that, in the event of a war in our Blue Pacific continent between themselves and Taiwan, that the FSM is, at best, aligned with the PRC (China) instead of the United States, and, at worst, that the FSM chooses to ‘abstain’ altogether,” the outgoing president wrote in his letter.

What does China's political warfare look like?

Additionally, Panuelo accused China of engaging in "political warfare" within Micronesia, which he argued encompassed both overt actions like political alliances, economic measures, and public propaganda, as well as covert measures such as "bribery, psychological warfare, and blackmail. “One of the reasons that China’s political warfare is successful in so many arenas is that we are bribed to be complicit, and bribed to be silent. That’s a heavy word, but it is an accurate description regardless,” Panuelo wrote. The Chinese Communist Party maintains that Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy, is a part of its territory, despite never having governed it, and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve its aim of "reunifying" the island with mainland China.

Panuelo, whose term as president of Micronesia is set to end in two months after losing his seat in the recent general election, has been a vocal critic of China's expanding influence in the South Pacific. He has previously expressed concern about Beijing's proposed comprehensive regional security agreement with ten Pacific Island nations, warning that it was intended to draw Pacific Island nations with diplomatic relations to China "very close into Beijing's orbit." In May of last year, Panuelo sent a separate letter to 22 Pacific leaders, stating his objections to the draft proposal.

Why does Micronesia matter?

The Pacific Islands' location, situated mostly to the northeast of Australia, has long been recognised by military strategists as a crucial connecting link between the US territory of Guam and US-aligned Australia. Both the United States and Australia are apprehensive about China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea and its efforts to extend its influence further west into Pacific waters, including toward the Federated States of Micronesia, an archipelago of over 600 islands.