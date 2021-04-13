Microsoft Acquires AI Firm 'Nuance' For $19.7bn; Nadella Calls It 'priority Application'

Microsoft Corp and Nuance Communications have collaborated to announce a definitive agreement between them. Microsoft has acquired Nuance for $56.00 per share. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on the new partnership with Nuance said that Nuance provides the Artificial intelligence layer at the healthcare point of delivery.

Satya Nadella said that Artificial intelligence plays a most important part in technology and the most important use of artificial intelligence is in the healthcare sector. He added that they will give advanced artificial solutions to professionals for better decision making and create meaningful connections. The better use of artificial intelligence will help in the growth of Microsoft cloud for healthcare and Nuance. He further said that beyond healthcare, Nuance has expertise in Artificial intelligence and customer engagement solutions across Interactive Voice Response. This feature of Nuance will help with Microsoft’s cloud, including Azure, Teams, and Dynamics 365, to deliver next-generation customer engagement and security solutions.

'Most important, priority application': Nadella

AI is technology’s most important priority, and healthcare is its most urgent application. Together, with our partner ecosystem, we will put advanced AI solutions into the hands of professionals everywhere to drive better decision-making and create more meaningful connections, as we accelerate growth of Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare and Nuance.

Mark Benjamin, CEO of Nuance said that NUANCE for the last three years has worked immensely in health care. The demand for Nuance has increased for advanced conversational Artificial intelligence and ambient solutions. He further added that to make good use of the platform to bring focus and enable personal and affordable connections to customers. He said that the collaboration with Microsoft brings along cloud-based services at scale and "who shares our passion for the ways technology can make a difference".

Over the past three years, Nuance has streamlined its portfolio to focus on the healthcare and enterprise AI segments, where there has been accelerated demand for advanced conversational AI and ambient solutions.

