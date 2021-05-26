Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Breaks Silence On Bill Gates' Affair With Employee

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday broke his silence on the recent controversy surrounding co-founder Bill Gates and his 'inappropriate' affair with a female Microsoft employee. According to Nadella, the company was very different today than what it was in 2000, (when Gates stepped down as CEO) and he believed that the most important thing was for people to be comfortable to raise such issues, and for Microsoft to be able to fully investigate it,

Speaking to CNBC Satya Nadella said, "I feel that we have created an environment that allows us to really drive the everyday improvement in our diversity and inclusion culture, which I think is a super important thing and that’s what I’m focused on."

"The most important thing is for us to make sure that everybody’s comfortable in being able to raise any issues they see and for us to be able to fully investigate it," he added.

Bill Gates investigated by Microsoft Board

In a big revelation, Microsoft told Associated Press that it had “received a concern in the latter half of 2019 that Bill Gates sought to initiate an 'intimate' relationship with a company employee in 2000." Gates who recently announced his divorce from his wife Melinda Gates was investigated by the company’s board members who hired a law firm in late 2019 to pursue the inquiry. However, the Microsoft co-founder resigned before the board’s investigation ended, deciding to shift more focus on his philanthropic ventures, as per The Wall Street Journal." Bill’s decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter," a spokesperson said.

Amid reports of his divorce with Melinda Gates and his relationship with a company employee, it was revealed that Bill Gates had an ‘arrangement’ with his wife that allowed him to meet with ex-girlfriend Ann Winblad. Notably, Winblad was the billionaire's girlfriend before Melinda joined Microsoft as a product manager in 1987 and met him.

“Even now, Gates has an arrangement with his wife that he and Winblad can keep one vacation tradition alive," Walter Isaacson reported in his Time story on Bill’s life and career in 1997.