Microsoft Will Buy AI Firm Nuance For $19.7 Billion To Bolster Healthcare Technology

Microsoft Corp and Nuance Communications, Inc. have announced their collaboration. Microsoft is buying Nuance for $56.00 per share, which means a 23% premium to the closing price of Nuance on April 9, in an all-cash transaction valued at $19.7 billion, inclusive of Nuance’s net debt. Microsoft said it would bolster its software and artificial intelligence expertise for health care companies.

Nuance Artificial intelligence

Nuance was founded in 1993 in Massachusetts. The company is active in 28 countries and has employed over 1500 people. Nuance, known as a speech recognition pioneer focuses on the healthcare industry. Nuance provides the Artificial layer at the healthcare point of delivery. It is an Artificial Intelligence software leader representing years of accumulated healthcare and Artificial experience exercise. Microsoft's acquisition of Nuance builds upon the partnership that was announced in 2019. Mark Benjamin will remain CEO of Nuance but he will be reporting to Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President of Cloud and Artificial Intelligence at Microsoft.

Nuance provides AI expertise and customer engagement solutions across Interactive Voice Response (IVR), virtual assistants, and digital and biometric solutions to companies around the world across all industries. This expertise will come together with the breadth and depth of Microsoft’s cloud, including Azure, Teams, and Dynamics 365, to deliver next-generation customer engagement and security solutions. Working with Microsoft would help in deepening cloud bassed offerings and allow it to tap into Microsoft's existing customer base, said Nuance executives.

Nuance’s solutions work effectively with core healthcare systems, including longstanding relationships with Electronic Health Records (EHRs). They help to alleviate the burden of clinical documentation and the healthcare professionals to deliver better patient experiences. Nuance solutions are presently used by more than 55% of physicians and 75% of radiologists in the United States and used in 77 per cent of US hospitals.

