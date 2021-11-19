Mideast Quartet Raises Concern Over Violence In West Bank, Advancement Of New Settlements

The Quartet of Middle East, on November 18, urged the state of Israel and Palestine to address an array of challenges that they face including the expanding settlements in the West Bank, the threat of violence from the Gaza Strip as well as “untenable fiscal crisis within the Palestinian Authority (PA). In a joint press statement, the mediator group asked the conflicting sides to refrain from taking "unilateral steps" that “exacerbates tensions and undermines peace” in the region. The group comprising of the United Nations (UN), the United States (US) the European Union (EU) and Russia was established in 2002 to mediate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The Envoys welcome steps announced by Israel to reach out to the Palestinian Authority and to assist with the fiscal crisis. The Envoys remain deeply concerned by developments in the West Bank, Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, including ongoing acts of violence in the West Bank, the advancement of new settlement units, the untenable fiscal crisis within the Palestinian Authority and threats of violence from the Gaza Strip," an excerpt from the statement read.

The statement was released in the aftermath of a meeting held between the envoys from all the four countries in Norway. During the meet, they welcomed Israel’s steps to reach out to Palestinian Authority and provide them financial aid. Announcing the aid recently, Minister for Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej, said that it would “lay foundations for a better future”.

Advance two-state solution

The quartet envoys also highlighted the urgency of the ongoing situation and the importance to take “constructive steps” to advance to the two-state solution. Proposed by the United Nations, the two-state solution aims to end the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict by establishing two states- Israel for the region's jew population and Palestine for the Arabs. Meanwhile, the quartet also urged both sides to respect human rights and work done by civil society groups.

Following the six-day war in 1967, Israelis occupied the Gaza Strip, West Bank, Golan Heights and much of the Sinai Peninsula. Subsequently, the Israeli government commenced the construction of settlements in disputed areas in the West Bank. However, Palestinians objected to it and since then both the communities have been trading barbs over the occupied land.

(Image: AP 1)