Miffed China Denounces US Envoy's Meeting With Dalai Lama, Calls It 'pure Offence'

Amid the brewing rivalry between China and the United States, Beijing lambasted Washington for conducting a meeting with Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. On Monday, the Spokesperson of the Chinese embassy to India, Wang Xiaojian, condemned the meeting between US special coordinator for Tibetan issues Uzra Zeya and the Tibetan spiritual leader. The US envoy met Dalai Lama and extended good wishes on his 88th birthday on the sidelines of her trip to India. The Chinese official condemned the meeting on Twitter and insisted that the Tibetan affairs are “purely internal”.

“Xizang(Tibet) affairs are purely internal affairs of China and no external forces have the right to interfere. China firmly opposes any form of contact between foreign officials and the "Tibetan independence" forces,” Xiaojian wrote on Twitter on Monday. In his long Twitter thread, he described the meeting as “pure offence” and stated that Dalai Lama is not a religious figure but a “political exile”. “The so-called "Special Coordinator for Tibet Issues" is pure offence and a move of political manipulation to interfere in China's internal affairs and undermine Xizang's development and stability. China has always been firmly opposed to this and has never recognised it,” the Chinese diplomat remarked. “The 14th Dalai Lama is by no means just a religious figure, but rather a political exile who has long been engaging in anti-China separatist activities and attempting to split Xizang from China," he added.

The so-called "Special Coordinator for Tibet Issues" is pure offense and a move of political manipulation to interfere in China's internal affairs and undermine Xizang's development and stability. China has always been firmly opposed to this and has never recognized it. — Wang Xiaojian (@ChinaSpox_India) July 10, 2023

Tibetan government-in-exile is a ‘separatist political group’, says Chinese official

Xiaojian urged Washington to take “concrete actions” over the issue and acknowledge Xizang (Tibet) as part of China. He emphasised that the Tibetan government-in-exile is nothing but a “political separatist group” that is violating the Chinese constitution.

The US should take concrete actions to honour its commitment of acknowledging Xizang as part of China, stop meddling in China’s internal affairs under the pretext of Xizang-related issues, and offer no support to the anti-China separatist activities of the Dalai clique. — Wang Xiaojian (@ChinaSpox_India) July 10, 2023

Washington expresses its commitment to Tibet’s religious identity

Zeya, who was appointed as the special coordinator for Tibetan issues in December 2021, met the spiritual leader earlier this month. During her meeting in New Delhi, the US diplomat wished the spiritual guru his 88th birthday and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to safeguard Tibet’s religious identity. “His Holiness’s kindness and humility serve as an inspiration to many around the world, and I have deep admiration for his ongoing commitment to peace and nonviolence. Today, may we reflect on his messages of compassion and tolerance as we reaffirm our commitment to upholding the human rights of all people, including those of the Tibetan community,” the US Department of State said in a statement ahead of the meeting. “The United States is unwavering in our commitment to support the linguistic, cultural, and religious identity of Tibetans, including the ability to freely choose and venerate their religious leaders without interference,” the statement further reads.

I am delighted to wish His Holiness @DalaiLama a happy 88th birthday. Today, may we reflect on his messages of compassion and tolerance as we reaffirm our commitment to upholding the human rights of all people, including Tibetans worldwide. https://t.co/vIscynUcAT — Under Secretary Uzra Zeya (@UnderSecStateJ) July 6, 2023

Namaste, New Delhi! Look forward to productive meetings with Government of India & civil society leaders building on momentum of @narendramodi’s historic State Visit. Together, we are working toward a 🌎 that is more open, prosperous, secure, inclusive & resilient! pic.twitter.com/fsII6pZEeN — Under Secretary Uzra Zeya (@UnderSecStateJ) July 9, 2023

The US envoy is on a 7-day visit to India and Bangladesh. On Sunday, the US official expressed her intentions of conducting productive meetings with Indian government officials and civil society leaders over wide-ranging issues. “Namaste, New Delhi! Look forward to productive meetings with the Government of India & civil society leaders building on the momentum of @narendramodi’s historic State Visit. Together, we are working toward a world that is more open, prosperous, secure, inclusive & resilient!,” Zeya wrote on Twitter.