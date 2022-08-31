Mikhail Gorbachev: A Look At Ex-Soviet Union Leader's Charismatic And Influential Tenure

Quick links:
Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, died at the age of 91 at Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital hospital on Tuesday, August 30.
Gorbachev became a Soviet leader in 1985 and soon established himself as a powerful and charismatic figure. The splotchy purple birthmark on his head made him easily recognisable.
Mikhail Gorbachev was seen talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the start of a news conference at the Castle of Gottorf in Germany on December 21, 2004.
Gorbachev attended the International Women's Day Gala at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow in 1985. His vision to transform the Soviet Union into a more compassionate nation had epochal power.
The former President of the Soviet Union was seen waving from the parade review stand of the Lenin Mausoleum on November 7, 1987, in Moscow's Red Square.
The then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin met Gorbachev and extended his gratitude to the "revolutionary" leader for meeting with the Russian People's Deputies on August 23, 1991.
Gorbachev met with then-US President George Bush in September 2003. The miraculous Soviet Union leader also won the Nobel Prize for his “leading role” in ending the Cold War.
Gorbachev was seen greeting Pope John Paul II in the first ever meeting between a Kremlin leader and a Pontiff, in Vatican on December 1, 1989.
Gorbachev and the then Britain's PM Margaret Thatcher were seen posing for a picture in London in 1984. The Soviet Union leader had a significant influence on the second half of the 20th century.
Gorbachev was seen holding notes given to him by Russian leader Boris Yeltsin during a special session of the Russian Federation Parliament in Moscow in August 1991.