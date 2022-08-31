Last Updated:

Mikhail Gorbachev: A Look At Ex-Soviet Union Leader's Charismatic And Influential Tenure

Former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev died at the age of 91 on Tuesday, and his death was mourned in Russia as a "rare and revolutionary" leader.

Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, died at the age of 91 at Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital hospital on Tuesday, August 30. 

Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91
Gorbachev became a Soviet leader in 1985 and soon established himself as a powerful and charismatic figure. The splotchy purple birthmark on his head made him easily recognisable.

Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91
Mikhail Gorbachev was seen talking with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the start of a news conference at the Castle of Gottorf in Germany on December 21, 2004. 

Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91
Gorbachev attended the International Women's Day Gala at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow in 1985. His vision to transform the Soviet Union into a more compassionate nation had epochal power.

Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91
The former President of the Soviet Union was seen waving from the parade review stand of the Lenin Mausoleum on November 7, 1987, in Moscow's Red Square.

Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91
The then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin met Gorbachev and extended his gratitude to the "revolutionary" leader for meeting with the Russian People's Deputies on August 23, 1991. 

Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91
Gorbachev met with then-US President George Bush in September 2003. The miraculous Soviet Union leader also won the Nobel Prize for his “leading role” in ending the Cold War.

Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91
Gorbachev was seen greeting Pope John Paul II in the first ever meeting between a Kremlin leader and a Pontiff, in Vatican on December 1, 1989. 

Mikhail Gorbachev dies at 91
Gorbachev and the then Britain's PM Margaret Thatcher were seen posing for a picture in London in 1984. The Soviet Union leader had a significant influence on the second half of the 20th century.

Mikhail Gorbachev dies at the age of 91
Gorbachev was seen holding notes given to him by Russian leader Boris Yeltsin during a special session of the Russian Federation Parliament in Moscow in August 1991.

Mikhail Gorbachev dies at the age of 91
Former Soviet leader Gorbachev was helped by his assistants as he arrived to attend the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 74 years since the victory in WWII at Red Square on May 9, 2019.

