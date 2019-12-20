Mikhail Gorbachev Hospitalised For Pneumonia Treatment In Russia

Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Thursday told the Russian media that he is being treated for pneumonia in a hospital in Russia. While confirming a local radio report, Mikhail said that the news of him being treated in a hospital is true and it is basically over. Mikhail has been kept under observation for a couple of days.

Read: Vladimir Putin Drops A Cryptic Hint About Quitting Russian Presidency In 2024

Mikhail Gorbachev was the eighth and last leader of the now-dissolved Soviet Union and served as Russia's head of state until 1991. Mikhail is widely regarded for his foreign policy and defusing the US-Soviet nuclear standoff during the cold war. Mikhail received widespread criticism in his country for promoting freedom of speech and press which led to the break-up of the former Soviet Union in 1991.

Read: INDRA-2019: India-Russia Join Military Exercise Ends At Pune Air Force Station

Mikhail Gorbachev's reign as Soviet leader

The Nobel Laureate is considered one of the most significant figures in the second half of the 20th century. Gorbachev is credited for the reunification of Germany and tolerating the fall of Communist ideology in eastern and central Europe. Gorbachev initially followed Marxism-Leninism but moved towards social democracy by the early 1990s.

Read: Russia Issues Advisory To Citizens Travelling To India Amid Anti-CAA Protests

Despite being one of the most vocal critics of current Russian President Vladimir Putin, Gorbachev in 2014 defended his move that led to Russia's annexation of Crimea. Gorbachev also spoke out against the sanctions imposed on Russia after the annexation. Gorbachev welcomed the 2018 Russia-US summit that took place between Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, although he later criticised Trump's threat to withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Read: Nord Stream 2 Pipeline To Be Completed Despite US Sanctions, Says Russia

Gorbachev has been a staunch supporter of good relations with the United States as his friendship with former US president Ronald Reagan lasted until the latter died in 2004. Gorbachev was the first recipient of the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award in 1992 and in 1994 was given the Grawemeyer Award by the University of Louisville, Kentucky.