Mikhail Gorbachev: How Did Putin's Critic Become An Outcast In Russia But The West's Hero?

One of the great leaders of the 20th century, Mikhail Gorbachev, who was 91 years old, passed away in Moscow and is known for changing the course of history by causing the fall of the Soviet Union. Russian news outlets reported Gorbachev's death on Tuesday, saying he died in a central hospital in Moscow "after a serious and long illness."

Gorbachev was the final surviving leader of the Cold War era and helped pull US-Soviet ties out of a profound freeze between 1985 and 1991. His life was one of the most significant of its time, and his reforms as Soviet leader revolutionised his country and helped Eastern Europe to break free from Soviet rule. It is difficult to sum up what Gorbachev meant to the Western public in the 1980s, following one of the worst periods in the East-West standoff.

He was a visionary and a reformer who came to power after generations of radical, hostile, hardline, and elderly Kremlin leaders. Gorbachev gave the world a fleeting glimmer of optimism that civilisation wouldn't be obliterated in the nuclear confrontation that loomed over the world in the second half of the 20th century.

Mikhail Gorbachev: West's hero & Russia's outcast

Gorbachev became a Western hero after a tense sequence of nuclear weapons control talks and meetings with Western leaders. However, it was his choice not to interfere militarily when popular uprisings against Communist regimes erupted in Warsaw Pact countries in 1989 resulted in the liberation of Eastern Europe, the fall of the Iron Curtain, the end of the Cold War, and the reunification of Germany.

That explosion of liberty left Europe with 30 years of relative calm. Gorbachev, though, became an outcast at home despite being revered in the West, it is easy to forget that his purpose was not necessarily to demolish the communist Soviet Union. In many ways, his hand was pushed by decades of communist economic decline and the draining effects of a nuclear arms competition with the West.

However, he unleashed forces that led to the system's destruction in an effort to save it. Far from marking the "end of history," as many claimed at the time, his influence had long-lasting ramifications, with Moscow and the West once again at odds in a Cold War-style freeze. At home, Gorbachev had two main principles: perestroika (restructuring) and glasnost (openness).

The perestroika-caused splintering of the Soviet Union resulted in harsh economic conditions, chaos, and damage to national dignity. All of this contributed to the circumstances that made a strongman like Putin appealing to many Russians. From a Western perspective, Gorbachev's rule was hardly flawless.

In 1991, only months before leaving office, he launched tanks into Lithuania to put a stop to the Baltic states' dreams for independence. He also received a five-year travel ban from Ukraine after declaring his support for Putin's invasion of Crimea. However, Gorbachev condemned Putin's excesses till the end of his days and traversed the world to warn of the danger of the deterioration in relations between the two most powerful nuclear nations.

The fact that he will go down in history as a giant in the West and a pariah at home illustrates the gap in knowledge and experience that once more taints East-West ties. He will go down in history as one of those exceptional individuals who, outside of Russia, truly changed the world through their character and vision.

