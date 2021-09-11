MIKTA Denounces Kabul Airport Attack; Asks Taliban To Restore Rights Of Women & Minorities

Condemning the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, the MIKTA association of ministers of (Mexico, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Turkey and Australia) on Friday released a statement expressing their deep concerns on the unfolding situation in Afghanistan. The Foreign Ministry of Turkey, who hosted the meeting of ministers of MIKTA countries, released a statement and asserted that they are monitoring the developments in Afghanistan closely.

The five-country alliance has demanded the Taliban to fully restore the security and civil order in Afghanistan, and also called for the overall protection of human life and property.



We condemn terrorist attack at Kabul Airport&express our condolences to relatives of casualties&to Afghan, US&British people for losses. We call on Taliban to uphold its undertakings to allow those wishing to depart Afghanistan: MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, Korea,Turkey & Australia) pic.twitter.com/CWoR189xQS — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2021

MIKTA denounces Kabul airport attack, asks Taliban to restore rights of women, children & minorities

Denouncing the Kabul Airport attack that killed several people, the MIKTA alliance in the statement said,

“We condemn the evil and calculated terrorist attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport and express our condolences to the relatives of the casualties and the Afghan, US and British people for their losses. We call on the Taliban to uphold its undertakings to allow those wishing to depart Afghanistan to do so safely.”

Talking on the depleting condition of Afghan women under the Taliban, the alliance expressed its concern and urged that efforts should be made to protect the rights of the women that were earned over the years,

“The participation of Afghan women, as well as the protection of their rights, should be ensured and must be an integral part in the future development of Afghanistan. We urge for efforts to preserve the tremendous strides that Afghan women have made in the past.”

They also advised the Taliban regime to observe the International Humanitarian laws to protect the human rights of all and ensure the safety of women, children and minorities. The statement read,

“We call on the Taliban and all other parties to observe international humanitarian law and to protect human rights and ensure the safety and security of all Afghan people, including women, children and minorities. We reaffirm the importance of preventing and combating terrorism in Afghanistan to ensure the territory will not be used to threaten or attack any country by any terrorist organization.”

The alliance of the five countries has also asked the International communities to strengthen their efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghans at the time of crisis.

“We call for strengthened efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. Emphasizing the right of all Afghan people to live in safety, security and with dignity, we stand ready to support the efforts of the international community to assist the Afghan people.”

Kabul Airport attack

At least 60 Afghans were killed and another 143 were wounded in the attack outside Kabul airport. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the crowd of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport on August 26, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror. US personnel were also killed in the attack. The terrorist group’s affiliate in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the attack outside the Kabul airport.

Image: Republic World