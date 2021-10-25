Mild Earthquake Reported Near Nepal's Tourist Hub Pokhara

A mild earthquake, measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, was reported near the famous tourist hub Pokhara in western Nepal on Monday.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which hit at 4:30 pm, was recorded at Marsyangdi rural municipality of Lamjung district, 185 km west of Kathmandu, according to National Earthquake Monitoring Centre.

The tremors were also felt in neighbouring areas, including Kaski, Syangja, Tanhu and Gorkha districts.

No immediate loss of life or property has been reported.