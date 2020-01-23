Millennial 'Plantfluencers' Organise Event To Make Delhi Greener

Three Delhi women recently hosted the city's first 'plant swap' in a bid to encourage indoor gardening and a greener lifestyle. The event was held at Delhi's Lodhi Garden which was organised to provide a platform for plant lovers to come together, share gardening tricks and tips as well as swap plants. It saw a footfall of around 50 people. The organisers Yashika Bisht and Aditi said that they are planning to expand the initiative with bigger promotions next year and tie-ups with other stakeholders active in the indoor-gardening community.

Yashika and Aditi are among a new crop of plant influencers whose work has been lauded. Plantfluencers have become a major and highly profitable industry. Yashika started making plantgram photos and videos a couple of years back and feels that the hazardous air quality and lack of open and green spaces have forced the Millenials to seek greenery from the only place they know.

'Green is Great' campaign launched

The British High Commissioner to India, Sir Dominic Asquith, has launched an initiative called 'Green is Great' campaign. It is to showcase the strength of the India-UK partnership on climate and sustainable development goals focussing COP26 that will take place in Glasgow later this year. The campaign's main focus is linked with climate, sustainability, and business which lines up various planned activities. Asquith said that it is an important start to the year for the climate. He added that we face many challenges that won't be succeeding without active participation and collaboration of India.

The High Commissioner further added that partnering India is really crucial. When he was asked about the campaign's propaganda, he replied that these conferences are successful when we collaborate and actively participate with member nations because setting an agenda in advance is not a good thing to do. Asquith said that they are aware of the challenges and the most important thing will be to bring people together. The High Commissioner praised India and said it is hugely ambitious when it comes to renewable energy and to bridge the energy gap.

