Millionaire Offers Rs 26 Lakh To Anyone Who Can Travel And Click His Pictures

An Australian millionaire Matthew Lepre came up with the idea of hiring a personal travel photographer for a monthly salary of Rs 26.6 lakh. According to reports, founder of Ecom Warrior Academy posted that he was looking for someone who could travel with him to click his pictures across Europe and the United States. The hired person will also have an additional responsibility to upload all the pictures on Lepre's social media accounts.

Lepre posted a picture on his Instagram handle that mentioned all the details of the selection process.

Read: What Are Millionaire Habits? Three Easy Ways To Become A Millionaire

Candidate needs to have a voracious appetite for travel

While talking to a local media outlet, Lepre said that the people applying for the job need to have a valid passport and also need to be ready to travel on very short notice. He further added that the person who gets selected for this job will have to have a flexible nature and be ready to join him on a hectic schedule that could lead him to make travel plans to anywhere and at any point of time.

Lepre said that another prerequisite for the job is for the selected person to have his/her own camera, adding that all the travel expenses will be paid by him. Lepre said that it was his best friend Mitch who used to click his pictures but with the expansion of his business, Mitch had been given a bigger role and responsibility in the company. Lepre said that his business had very quicky expanded, adding that he needed his best friend to work in other areas to help the business and that is why the position to become his personal travel photographer had opened up.

Read: Meet Glenn Tamplin, The Eccentric British Millionaire Behind Romford Town FC

Looking for a personal assistant

Earlier in the year 2019, Lepre had come out with a job offer of a personal assistant. The job description said that the recruit will work personally with Lepre and his/her travel accommodations would be looked after by the company. According to reports, the person who gets selected will be earning 52,000 Australian dollars. Lepre had mentioned that the potential candidate should have the ability to multitask, arrange all the travel itineraries and have a piece of very good knowledge of social media platforms.

Read: UK Based Millionaire Buys Football Team Named Romford FC, Signs 15 New Players

Read: Logan Paul: From Making Videos To Becoming A Millionaire Amateur Boxer

(With inputs from agencies)