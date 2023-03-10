Millions Of Rats In New York City May Be Susceptible To COVID? Here's What New Study Says

A recent research paper has concluded that New York City's vast rat population is at risk of contracting COVID-19, just like humans. The rodents have been found to be susceptible to various strains of the virus, including the original and the latest Omicron variant, as per a report from Sky news. Their upper and lower respiratory systems have shown high levels of infection, indicating vulnerability to the virus.

As per a 2021 report from the World Health Organization (WHO), it is "likely" that the coronavirus was transmitted from bats to humans via an intermediary animal. Since then, several cases of human-to-animal transmission have been reported, including in household pets.

Why was the research done?

In a bid to understand the potential scale of COVID-19 infections, researchers at the University of Missouri conducted the study on New York City's notorious rat population. With an estimated eight million wild rats scurrying around the bustling metropolis, the question was whether these rodents were susceptible to the virus.

The study, published in the prestigious mBio journal of the American Society for Microbiology, emphasised the importance of comprehending how the virus could potentially evolve by examining whether wild animals could be infected on a large scale. As these rats are not just confined to New York but also inhabit various urban areas across the United States, understanding their vulnerability to COVID-19 is crucial for managing the pandemic's impact. The lead author of the study, Dr Henry Wan said that "to the best of our knowledge, this is one of the first studies to show SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) variants can cause infections in the wild rat populations in a major US urban area".

In a collaborative effort with local authorities, scientists conducted two rat-trapping operations in areas surrounding New York City's sewage systems, primarily in Brooklyn. The study was aimed at examining the possibility of COVID-19 transmission among the city's rat population. Between September and November 2021, biologists captured and tested samples from 79 rats, and the results were alarming.

13 of the 79 rats (16.5%) had contracted COVID-19, indicating that the virus was spreading among the city's rodents population. Extrapolating this percentage to the estimated total population of rats in New York City implies that over 1.3 million of these rodents could be infected with COVID-19, a staggering number with concerning implications for public health.