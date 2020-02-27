Multiple Dead In Milwaukee Shooting At Molson Coors Campus: Mayor

Multiple people were killed after a shooter opened fire at the Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors, one of the world’s largest brewers of beer. Milwaukee police department has urged local residents to avoid 4000 block of W. State Street and to take an alternative route.

Read: Germany Shooting: Suspect Who Killed 9 In Hanau Found Dead At His Home

Milwaukee shooting

This is still an active scene. Please use an alternative route such as Highland BLVD and or N. 27th St at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

Read: US: One Dead, Four Injured In Connecticut Nightclub Shooting US NEWS

MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

Read: Germany: At Least 8 Killed, 5 Injured In Twin Shootings In Hanau

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said the fatalities which he did not mention the count of included the shooter, who is said to be a former employee of Miller Coors. The company reportedly informed employees that there was an active shooter in or near South Packaging, building 4, in a stairwell on the second floor. According to reports, around 600 people work at the MillerCoors' Milwaukee office along with further 750 people in two nearby breweries.

Read: Thai Police Arrest Man In Another Fatal Mall Shooting

Image Credits: AP