The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Multiple Dead In Milwaukee Shooting At Molson Coors Campus: Mayor

Rest of the World News

According to reports, multiple casualties have been reported after a shooter opened fire at the Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Miller Coors

Multiple people were killed after a shooter opened fire at the Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors, one of the world’s largest brewers of beer. Milwaukee police department has urged local residents to avoid 4000 block of W. State Street and to take an alternative route. 

Read: Germany Shooting: Suspect Who Killed 9 In Hanau Found Dead At His Home

Milwaukee shooting

Read: US: One Dead, Four Injured In Connecticut Nightclub Shooting US NEWS 

Read: Germany: At Least 8 Killed, 5 Injured In Twin Shootings In Hanau

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said the fatalities which he did not mention the count of  included the shooter, who is said to be a former employee of Miller Coors. The company reportedly informed employees that there was an active shooter in or near South Packaging, building 4, in a stairwell on the second floor. According to reports, around 600 people work at the MillerCoors' Milwaukee office along with further 750 people in two nearby breweries. 

Read: Thai Police Arrest Man In Another Fatal Mall Shooting

Image Credits: AP

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI VIOLENCE TIMELINE
'DELHI VIOLENCE AN INTEL FAILURE'
IT MIN MEETS MICROSOFT CEO
AADITYA DEMANDS APOLOGY
INSPIRED OR COPIED?
CAT'S REACTION AMUSES TWITTER