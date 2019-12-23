Mimed Version Of Maria Carey's 'All I Want For Christma' Is Internet's New Favourite Song

Singer and actor Mariah Carey has recently re-released her hit single All I want for Christmas is you and while the new one is good, the internet has been going crazy over a different version of the son. US model Nyle DiMarco who is himself hearing impaired has urged his followers and the internet to 'mime' the timeless song.

ASL rendition of 'All I Want for Christmas'

He wanted to help the hearing impaired 'see' the music and thus first mimed the song first himself then sent out the challenge. While some decided to use American Sign Language (ASL) others used the sign language of their own languages like Brazilian, Irish and even Italian sign language.

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU:

A CHALLENGE.



Post a video of you signing that! pic.twitter.com/uJPCyDmcYz — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) December 21, 2019



Take a look at the best-mimed versions of the song below:

I’m Deaf and I use Irish Sign Language but I’m willing to use ASL instead. Hope you loves it! 🙈🤟🏼 pic.twitter.com/RHV0GdrPyM — ᴀʟᴇx (@queen_aniston) December 21, 2019

Brazilian sign language I sign it! pic.twitter.com/GSrqCrI2ok — vestibulando em pós-enem (@andp_l) December 21, 2019

All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey has almost gone on to become a Christmas classic song. In the recent interview with Billboard for their Throw It Back series, she reportedly exclaimed that the song was very “festive” while listening to it and watching the video. She also lip-synced along with the lyrics of the song.

In the interview, Mariah Carey also reportedly revealed that there were some elements in the song All I Want For Christmas Is You that she did not particularly like. She explained that earlier she would “nitpick" the song every time she listened to it, her vocals in particular. She had thoughts about fixing certain things and questions about why she did some things at all. In a candid confession, she also reportedly revealed that certain elements of the song “irritated” her.

However, over the years, the tune to All I Want For Christmas Is You has been completely changed by Mariah Carey. She reportedly said that it was the first Christmas song that she had written and it makes her happy every year listening to it. The song also feels more special with each year as people approach her saying she was a part of their holiday celebrations and memories. There were also incidents like four-year-olds singing All I Want For Christmas Is You to her, and Mariah Carey thought it was the “best feeling” ever.

