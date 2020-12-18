Minorities Rights Day 2020: History, Significance, Theme And Everything You Need To Know

“Even if you are a minority of one, the Truth is the Truth,” Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation who led the movement for India’s Independence said. In order to uphold the right to freedom and equal opportunities for the ethnic minorities in India, The Minorities Rights Day is observed on December 18 throughout the nation to create awareness about values of respect, tolerance, and dignity of the minorities.

On this day, the country focuses on the challenges and issues surrounding the minority communities and groups of different ethnic origins. This includes safeguarding the rights of the religious, cultural, linguistic, ethnic minorities. The day highlights the importance of preserving and safeguarding the rights of the ethnic minorities and the elimination of all forms of discrimination against them as a moral obligation.

History

December 18 was declared as The Minorities Rights Day in 1992 by the United Nations after the agency adopted the Statement on the individual's Rights belonging to religious or Linguistic National or Ethnic Minorities. It is observed in India by the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) which was established by The Union Government under the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992.

Initially, as many as five religious communities, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Zoroastrians (Parsis) were notified as minority communities by the Union Government. In a further notification dated 27th January 2014, Jains were also notified as another minority community.

Significance

Prohibition of all forms of discrimination against minorities and treating them fairly. The day is aimed at creating awareness about preserving the minority communities’ cultural, religious, and ethnic differences. Today, India acknowledges the recognition and protection of minority rights under international law that began with the League of Nations through the adoption of several “minority treaties” with the establishment of the United Nations in 1945. December 18 commemorates declarations on the rights of persons belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious, and Linguistic Minorities. The government ensures efforts to guarantee their rights to non-discrimination and equality.

Ministry for minorities rights

India’s Ministry of Minority Affairs and the National Commission for Minorities ensures and recognizes minorities across India such as Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, Zoroastrians (Parsis), Jains, and Buddhists. Ministry of Minorities Affairs was branched out of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the year 2006 to ensure that the universal, and civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights were granted to the minorities.

Furthermore, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) was formed under the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992 to uphold the human rights of ethnic minorities explicitly framed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenants.

