Misleading Maps Of Australian Bushfires That Are Going Viral

Amid huge destruction of life and infrastructure in Australia due to the escalating bushfire crisis, a lot of information has been spread on the internet. While some of it is accurate, some information is believed to be misleading. One of the biggest examples of 'misleading' information has been the various maps doing the rounds on social media which 'indicate' exactly how much territory in Australia has been affected by the bushfires.

The last 72 hours on myfirewatch pic.twitter.com/NGRk3e3Kan — Feena (@FeenaD) January 2, 2020

It was 100% accurate at the time it was taken, it's not now as it's a dynamic map.

It's from a WA government website myfirewatch.

Another site DEA hotspots produces similar maps.

These are both screenshots I've taken myself direct from the sites.

(Left 3 days ago, right 2 days) pic.twitter.com/00LDtbuxos — Josh (@gobbles21) January 6, 2020

Holy Jesus. I just checked MyFireWatch.



Deadliest creatures on earth, banned video games, and a season of the year when the country's on fire. I don't know what's worse, but stay back! pic.twitter.com/BgcZzkPHbu — MundaneDave (@DavePhilistine) January 5, 2020

READ: Ben Simmons, Aron Baynes & Other Australian NBA Players Donate $750k For Bushfires Relief

Both Trump and Rouhani should understand that it is more important to extinguish Australian wildfires than war!

#SaveAustraila

#AustralianBushfires

#AustralianFires#SavetheWorld



Graphic by MyFireWatch pic.twitter.com/NhsF4A9wBf — Golf9 ✈️ (@KimagureGolf9) January 8, 2020

READ: Australia Bushfire Crisis: 24 Killed, Over 6 Mn Hectares Of Land Burned

Misinterpreted photo?

A spectacular photograph showing the aerial view of the continent also went viral. Several netizens believed that the image was taken for the International Space Station (ISS), but it was actually a '3D visualisation' of the Australian fires. Anthony Hearsey, an image-maker, who specialises in photography, retouching, and creative imaging, reportedly compiled NASA satellite data across the span of a month and developed the image.

READ: Australia: Owner Distraught As Fire Burns Kangaroo Sanctuary

Hearsey in his Instagram post also had a disclaimer which noted that the visualisation encompassed 'all the areas which have been affected by fires' in Australia, but that 'not all the areas are still burning'. He further also clarified that the image is a 3D visualisation of the fires in Australia and 'not a photo'.

He also wrote, “Also note that NOT all the areas are still burning, and this is a compilation”. Even though Hersey clarified that the image was not an actual shot from the satellite, but many netizens still had taken it out of context.

READ: Australian PM's Leadership Criticized During Wildfire Crisis