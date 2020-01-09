The Debate
Misleading Maps Of Australian Bushfires That Are Going Viral

Rest of the World News

Amid huge destruction of life and infrastructure in Australia, there is information around the internet about the bushfires, some accurate and some misleading.

Misleading maps

Amid huge destruction of life and infrastructure in Australia due to the escalating bushfire crisis, a lot of information has been spread on the internet. While some of it is accurate, some information is believed to be misleading. One of the biggest examples of 'misleading' information has been the various maps doing the rounds on social media which 'indicate' exactly how much territory in Australia has been affected by the bushfires.

Misinterpreted photo?

A spectacular photograph showing the aerial view of the continent also went viral. Several netizens believed that the image was taken for the International Space Station (ISS), but it was actually a '3D visualisation' of the Australian fires. Anthony Hearsey, an image-maker, who specialises in photography, retouching, and creative imaging, reportedly compiled NASA satellite data across the span of a month and developed the image.

A post shared by Anthony Hearsey (@anthony_hearsey) on

Hearsey in his Instagram post also had a disclaimer which noted that the visualisation encompassed 'all the areas which have been affected by fires' in Australia, but that 'not all the areas are still burning'. He further also clarified that the image is a 3D visualisation of the fires in Australia and 'not a photo'.

He also wrote, “Also note that NOT all the areas are still burning, and this is a compilation”. Even though Hersey clarified that the image was not an actual shot from the satellite, but many netizens still had taken it out of context. 

