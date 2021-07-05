Missing Red Panda From German Zoo Traced With Thermal Imaging Drone, Found Lurking On Tree

After an extensive search operation carried out for 36 hours by the Duisburg zoo, the authorities bought back Jang, the red panda on Monday. Jang went missing on Thursday. The zoo authorities received much praise and applaud after they shared this wonderful news on its official Facebook page. This information was shared in German along with pictures of Jang and the drone which was used to find him.

Jang is one of the endangered species of red panda in the zoo. It went missing on Thursday, which prompted the zoo staff to launch an extensive search operation for it. A team of searchers was deployed with binoculars and a thermal imaging camera for a thorough search in the woods. In the hope of finding the wayward animal, zoo authorities flew the thermal imaging drone over the decaying trees for an aerial view only to find that the long-tailed panda was lurking in a tree-top on the zoo grounds.

“Our zoo team had come together and searched for Jang. We used binoculars and thermal imaging cameras based on the assumption that the animal was hiding in one of the numerous tree-tops on the zoo grounds. A thermal imaging drone was used in the morning hours for an aerial view since the decayed woods make it difficult to search,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the pictures.

Jang rescued using fire brigade aerial ladder

The red panda was rescued using a fire brigade aerial ladder, following which, rescuers took it to the zoo veterinary for a protocoled check-up. Jang was declared healthy and safe to be returned to its enclosure shortly. Jang’s keeper believes that it climbed over the fence and fled out of the enclosure with the help of a “plant climbing aid”. The zoo staff has trimmed the vegetation before the red panda was returned to his enclosure. Jang is one among the 10,000 red pandas that are counted under the endangered species. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) now classifies the panda as a "vulnerable" species, reflecting its growing numbers in southern China.

Duisburg Zoo is located in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. It was founded on 12 May 1934, is one of the largest zoological gardens in Germany. It is especially well known for its dolphinarium and koalas. The zoo is located in the northern part of the Duisburg urban forest on the border with Mulheim on the Ruhr.

(Inputs: Zoo Duisburg Facebook)