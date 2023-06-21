Missing Titanic Sub: Banging Sound Heard, Investigation Continues

The search operations team for the lost Titan submarine heard banging sounds every 30 minutes on June 20, as per the statement shared by to internal government memo. Those ROV searches with the Canadian P-3 aircraft have yielded negative results but continue, as per the official account on Twitter. The government has been giving timely updates about the incident that took place south of St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada.

Three things you need to know:

The submarine was part of an eight-day expedition to the Titanic conducted by OceanGate Expeditions.

The search is focused around the site of the Titanic shipwreck, about 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod.

No positive sign yet in the search for the Titan submersible, says USCGNortheast.

It is to be noted that banging has been heard four hours later after additional sonar devices were deployed, said the memo. “Additional acoustic feedback was heard and will assist in vectoring surface assets and also indicating continued hope of survivors,” as per the US-based media outlet. Further, the memo stated that the sounds which were heard can not be described as "Banging".

As per the government's latest update of the Titan submersible, A Canadian P3 aircraft has been deployed at a white rectangular object in the water. However, another ship has been set up to probe and has been diverted to help research the acoustic feedback instead.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Center has also been working to find an underwater remote-operated vehicle and assisting in the search. There has been no positive response yet from the latest search operation that has been conducted with the Canadian P-3 aircraft. As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises.

Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises. Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue. 1/2 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 21, 2023

'Searching around the clock', says US Coast Guard

Even though there has been no positive news on the search, however, the US Coast Guard has continued with their search "around the clock" in the hope to find the missing submersible. The statement has been made by Capt. Jamie Frederick, First Coast Guard District Response Department, on June 20.

Not just the surface of the water but the underwater search has also been conducted by the Coast Guard team. Notably, deep sea-mapping company Magellan, most famously known for its one-of-a-kind deep sea imagery of the Titanic, has also been working to get its equipment to the site. Aerial search efforts were suspended due to bad weather conditions and fog. However, the weather conditions improved on Tuesday and aerial search was resumed.